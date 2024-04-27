Not just military: Robin Padilla says mandatory ROTC to hone other skills too
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Not just military: Robin Padilla says mandatory ROTC to hone other skills too
Not just military: Robin Padilla says mandatory ROTC to hone other skills too
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 27, 2024 01:44 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Robin Padilla
|
Robinhood Padilla
|
ROTC
|
Mandatory ROTC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.