Tattoos a form of expression but some are 'offensive'- PNP spox on tattoo ban
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Tattoos a form of expression but some are 'offensive'- PNP spox on tattoo ban
Tattoos a form of expression but some are 'offensive'- PNP spox on tattoo ban
Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 24, 2024 03:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
police
|
PNP
|
tattoos
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.