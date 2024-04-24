Stray dog found with injured paws; welfare group cautions vs heat

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
Stray dog found with injured paws; welfare group cautions vs heat
Stray dog found with injured paws; welfare group cautions vs heat
ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Apr 24, 2024 03:33 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
heat
|
pets
|
dogs
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.