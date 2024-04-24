PNP chief expected to sign the revocation, cancellation of Quiboloy's firearms soon: spokesperson
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PNP chief expected to sign the revocation, cancellation of Quiboloy's firearms soon: spokesperson
PNP chief expected to sign the revocation, cancellation of Quiboloy's firearms soon: spokesperson
Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 24, 2024 03:08 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PCol. Jean Fajardo
|
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy
|
LTOP
|
Firearms
|
PNP chief
|
ANC promo
|
Quiboloy guns
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.