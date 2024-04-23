DMW to repatriate remains of UAE flood victims

More
ABS-CBN News
News
News
DMW to repatriate remains of UAE flood victims
DMW to repatriate remains of UAE flood victims
Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Philippines
|
Dubai
|
UAE
|
floods
|
OFWs
|
ANC
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.