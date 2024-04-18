Group warns vs proliferation of toys made of expanding 'water beads'
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Group warns vs proliferation of toys made of expanding 'water beads'
Group warns vs proliferation of toys made of expanding 'water beads'
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 18, 2024 10:57 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
BAN Toxics
|
toxics
|
toy
|
toys
|
children
|
chemicals
|
health
|
FDA
|
DOH
|
DTI
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.