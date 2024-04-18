45-degree scorcher looms over Aborlan, Palawan
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
45-degree scorcher looms over Aborlan, Palawan
45-degree scorcher looms over Aborlan, Palawan
David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 18, 2024 09:57 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
pagasa
|
weather
|
aborlan
|
palawan
|
heat index
|
el nino
|
anc promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.