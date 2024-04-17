Countering China's claim, BFAR says payaws do not destroy marine environment
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Countering China's claim, BFAR says payaws do not destroy marine environment
Countering China's claim, BFAR says payaws do not destroy marine environment
Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 17, 2024 05:13 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
West Philippine Sea
|
Project Layag
|
BFAR
|
Fishermen
|
Payaw
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.