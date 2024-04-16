SC appoints 1st female spokesperson; ex-journo as comms chief
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
SC appoints 1st female spokesperson; ex-journo as comms chief
SC appoints 1st female spokesperson; ex-journo as comms chief
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 16, 2024 06:47 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
SC
|
Supreme Court
|
justice
|
Mike Navallo
|
Camille Sue Mae Ting
|
ANC
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.