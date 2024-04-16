PAGASA may revise maximum temperature forecasts amid scorching heat
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PAGASA may revise maximum temperature forecasts amid scorching heat
PAGASA may revise maximum temperature forecasts amid scorching heat
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 16, 2024 07:56 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
PAGASA
|
weather
|
Isabela
|
temperature
|
heat index
|
El Nino
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.