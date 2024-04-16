Mga jeepney driver, nagpalipas ng gabi sa Welcome Rotonda para sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
Mga jeepney driver, nagpalipas ng gabi sa Welcome Rotonda para sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike
Mga jeepney driver, nagpalipas ng gabi sa Welcome Rotonda para sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike
Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
Read More:
jeepney modernization
|
franchise consolidation
|
transport strike
|
Manibela
|
Piston
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.