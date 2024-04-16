Mga jeepney driver, nagpalipas ng gabi sa Welcome Rotonda para sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Mga jeepney driver, nagpalipas ng gabi sa Welcome Rotonda para sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike
Mga jeepney driver, nagpalipas ng gabi sa Welcome Rotonda para sa ikalawang araw ng transport strike
Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 16, 2024 12:47 PM PHT
Read More:
jeepney modernization
|
franchise consolidation
|
transport strike
|
Manibela
|
Piston
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.