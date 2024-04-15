Marcos says any Filipino soldier killed by 'foreign power' would invoke defense treaty with US
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos says any Filipino soldier killed by 'foreign power' would invoke defense treaty with US
Marcos says any Filipino soldier killed by 'foreign power' would invoke defense treaty with US
Agence France-Presse
Published Apr 15, 2024 06:26 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Manila
|
Philippines
|
Marcos
|
US
|
United States
|
diplomacy
|
China
|
Beijing
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.