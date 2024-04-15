ACT Teachers question DepEd's 'prescribed colors' for alternate uniforms for teachers, staff

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
ACT Teachers question DepEd's 'prescribed colors' for alternate uniforms for teachers, staff
ACT Teachers question DepEd's 'prescribed colors' for alternate uniforms for teachers, staff
Vivienne Gulla, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
DepEd
|
Department of Education
|
alternate uniform
|
ACT Teachers
|
uniform
|
France Castro
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.