DMW: Gov’t working on safety, release of 4 Filipinos on ship seized by Iran

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
DMW: Gov’t working on safety, release of 4 Filipinos on ship seized by Iran
DMW: Gov’t working on safety, release of 4 Filipinos on ship seized by Iran
ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
MSC Aries
|
Migrant Workers
|
Department of Migrant Workers
|
Seafarers
|
Iran
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.