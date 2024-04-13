Marcos: PH agreement with US, Japan to 'change dynamic' in region
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos: PH agreement with US, Japan to 'change dynamic' in region
Marcos: PH agreement with US, Japan to 'change dynamic' in region
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 14, 2024 12:24 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Marcos
|
Biden
|
Trilateral agreement
|
News
|
ANC Promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.