Marcos Jr. says he does not consider Duterte a ‘political enemy’

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
Marcos Jr. says he does not consider Duterte a ‘political enemy’
Marcos Jr. says he does not consider Duterte a ‘political enemy’
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Bongbong Marcos
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
US
|
Davao
|
News
|
ANC Promo
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.