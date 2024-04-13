‘Not the role of the VP’: Marcos says no issue over Sara Duterte’s silence on China’s aggression

ADVERTISEMENT

More
News
News
‘Not the role of the VP’: Marcos says no issue over Sara Duterte’s silence on China’s aggression
‘Not the role of the VP’: Marcos says no issue over Sara Duterte’s silence on China’s aggression
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
Sara Duterte
|
Duterte Marcos
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
|
China
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.