Sen. Escudero nag-sorry matapos humarurot ang sasakyan sa EDSA Busway
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Sen. Escudero nag-sorry matapos humarurot ang sasakyan sa EDSA Busway
Sen. Escudero nag-sorry matapos humarurot ang sasakyan sa EDSA Busway
ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 12, 2024 07:07 PM PHT
Read More:
Chiz Escudero
|
EDSA Busway
|
AFP
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.