Higit 5,000 Muslim, nagdiwang ng Eid’l Fitr sa Golden Mosque sa Quiapo, Maynila
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Higit 5,000 Muslim, nagdiwang ng Eid’l Fitr sa Golden Mosque sa Quiapo, Maynila
Higit 5,000 Muslim, nagdiwang ng Eid’l Fitr sa Golden Mosque sa Quiapo, Maynila
Karen De Guzman, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 10, 2024 10:49 AM PHT
Read More:
Eid'l Fitr
|
Golden Mosque
|
Quiapo
|
Manila
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.