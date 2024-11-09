Lawmaker flags 'bogus' documents in OVP's P23.8-M receipts | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Lawmaker flags 'bogus' documents in OVP's P23.8-M receipts
Lawmaker flags 'bogus' documents in OVP's P23.8-M receipts
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 10, 2024 01:48 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Confidential Funds
|
Budget
|
House
|
ABSNews
|
Liquidation
|
COA
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.