Senatorial bets Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino launch 'KiBam' grassroots campaign | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Senatorial bets Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino launch 'KiBam' grassroots campaign

Senatorial bets Kiko Pangilinan, Bam Aquino launch 'KiBam' grassroots campaign

Harlene Delgado, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
2025 Elections
|
Kiko Pangilinan
|
Bam Aquino
|
campaign
|
Guiguinto
|
Bulacan
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.