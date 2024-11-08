Philippine-US defense ties to remain stable under Trump: envoy | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Philippine-US defense ties to remain stable under Trump: envoy

Philippine-US defense ties to remain stable under Trump: envoy

Victoria Tulad, Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
US
|
US-PH relations
|
defense
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Donald Trump
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.