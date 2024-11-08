PH has achieved strides in disaster preparedness, but is it enough? | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH has achieved strides in disaster preparedness, but is it enough?
PH has achieved strides in disaster preparedness, but is it enough?
Raphael Bosano, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 08, 2024 08:51 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Climate Change
|
Harvard Humanitarian Initiative
|
super typhoon Yolanda
|
ABSNews
|
disaster response
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.