Lessons from the fall: What Kamala Harris' defeat can teach aspiring candidates | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Lessons from the fall: What Kamala Harris' defeat can teach aspiring candidates

Lessons from the fall: What Kamala Harris' defeat can teach aspiring candidates

David Dizon, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ronald llamas
|
us election
|
kamala harris
|
donald trump
|
sara duterte
|
marcos family
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.