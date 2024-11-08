Hontiveros seeks more disaster funding amid growing climate challenges | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Hontiveros seeks more disaster funding amid growing climate challenges

Hontiveros seeks more disaster funding amid growing climate challenges

Jessie Cruzat, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSnews
|
Climate change
|
Risa Hontiveros
|
Grace Poe
|
Leon PH
|
Kristine PH
|
Typhoon
|
Flood
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.