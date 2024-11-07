Supreme Court says imprisonment beyond maximum penalty ‘cruel and inhumane’ | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Supreme Court says imprisonment beyond maximum penalty ‘cruel and inhumane’
Supreme Court says imprisonment beyond maximum penalty ‘cruel and inhumane’
Adrian Ayalin, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 07, 2024 11:50 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
SC
|
Supreme Court
|
imprisonment
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.