Poe: Contingent fund not used to boost confidential, intel funds in 2024 | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Poe: Contingent fund not used to boost confidential, intel funds in 2024

Poe: Contingent fund not used to boost confidential, intel funds in 2024

RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Senate
|
confidential funds
|
intelligence funds
|
2025 National Expenditure Program
|
General Appropriations Bill
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.