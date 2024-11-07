Gatchalian: Ipaubaya na lang sa LTO ang SUV na dumaan sa EDSA busway | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Gatchalian: Ipaubaya na lang sa LTO ang SUV na dumaan sa EDSA busway

Gatchalian: Ipaubaya na lang sa LTO ang SUV na dumaan sa EDSA busway

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Land Transportation Office
|
EDSA busway
|
protocol plate 7
|
LTO
|
MMDA
|
Department of Transportation
|
Sherwin Gatchalian
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.