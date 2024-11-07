Comelec asks Congress to decide on bill postponing BARMM polls | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec asks Congress to decide on bill postponing BARMM polls
Comelec asks Congress to decide on bill postponing BARMM polls
Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 07, 2024 04:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
Comelec
|
barmm
|
elections
|
postponement
|
jv ejercito
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.