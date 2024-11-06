PHLPost announces improved Postal ID: What’s new and how to get one | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

PHLPost announces improved Postal ID: What’s new and how to get one

PHLPost announces improved Postal ID: What’s new and how to get one

ABS-CBN News Intern, Lyene Marie Darang
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
PHLPost
|
Postal ID
|
Philippine Postal Corp.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.