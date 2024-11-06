PH military conducts drills on Kota Island as part of AJEX DAGIT-PA exercises | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
PH military conducts drills on Kota Island as part of AJEX DAGIT-PA exercises
PH military conducts drills on Kota Island as part of AJEX DAGIT-PA exercises
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 06, 2024 10:22 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Chinese Navy
|
PLAN
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.