OVP dinepensahan ang pagbiyahe ng chief of staff sa abroad sa kabila ng imbestigasyon sa Kamara | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

OVP dinepensahan ang pagbiyahe ng chief of staff sa abroad sa kabila ng imbestigasyon sa Kamara

OVP dinepensahan ang pagbiyahe ng chief of staff sa abroad sa kabila ng imbestigasyon sa Kamara

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Office of the Vice President
|
House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability
|
House hearing
|
Kamara
|
Tagalog News
|
TV Patrol
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.