Marcos places all government agencies on high alert in preparation for Typhoon Marce | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos places all government agencies on high alert in preparation for Typhoon Marce
Marcos places all government agencies on high alert in preparation for Typhoon Marce
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 06, 2024 10:23 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Typhoon Marce
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.