Pinoy bishop urges discernment as Fil-Ams cast their vote | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Pinoy bishop urges discernment as Fil-Ams cast their vote
Pinoy bishop urges discernment as Fil-Ams cast their vote
Don Tagala, TFC News
Published Nov 05, 2024 11:20 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
News
|
United States
|
Philadelphia
|
Pennsylvania
|
US Elections
|
Catholic
|
Efren Esmilla
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.