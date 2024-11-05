Pinoy bishop urges discernment as Fil-Ams cast their vote | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Pinoy bishop urges discernment as Fil-Ams cast their vote

Pinoy bishop urges discernment as Fil-Ams cast their vote

Don Tagala, TFC News
Messenger
Clipboard
tfc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
News
|
United States
|
Philadelphia
|
Pennsylvania
|
US Elections
|
Catholic
|
Efren Esmilla
|
Filipino American
|
TFC News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.