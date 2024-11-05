Imee wants 6-year terms for barangay, SK officials | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Imee wants 6-year terms for barangay, SK officials
Imee wants 6-year terms for barangay, SK officials
RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 05, 2024 07:33 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Senate
|
barangay
|
Sangguniang Kabataan
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.