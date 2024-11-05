3 cops face probe for covering CCTV cameras during raid on alleged scam hub | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

3 cops face probe for covering CCTV cameras during raid on alleged scam hub

3 cops face probe for covering CCTV cameras during raid on alleged scam hub

Ched Rick Gatchalian, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 05, 2024 06:52 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
POGO
|
PNP
|
Philippine National Police
|
Tampering
|
Scam
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.