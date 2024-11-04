Students say no to ROTC, call for academic freedom | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Students say no to ROTC, call for academic freedom
Students say no to ROTC, call for academic freedom
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 12:58 PM PHT
Read More:
ROTC
|
academic freedom
|
Senate
|
mandatory ROTC
|
education
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.