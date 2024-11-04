PHOTO: Marcos Jr. pays tribute to victims of storm Kristine | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Marcos Jr. pays tribute to victims of storm Kristine

ABS-CBN News, Presidential Communications Office handout photo
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joins affected residents and other government officials during a Mass on Monday to pay tribute to those who perished in a landslide in Talisay, Batangas during the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on October 23, 2024.
