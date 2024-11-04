Passengers flock to bus terminals as Undas break ends | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Passengers flock to bus terminals as Undas break ends
Passengers flock to bus terminals as Undas break ends
Lyza Aquino
Published Nov 04, 2024 09:36 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
bus terminals
|
passengers
|
Undas
|
transport
|
travel
|
commute
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.