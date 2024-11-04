Marcos says gov’t response to Kristine ‘never enough’, wishes ‘we could do more’ | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos says gov’t response to Kristine ‘never enough’, wishes ‘we could do more’

Marcos says gov’t response to Kristine ‘never enough’, wishes ‘we could do more’

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
weather
|
weather today
|
weather news
|
weather updates
|
weather latest
|
weather Philippines
|
habagat
|
floods
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.