Marcos Jr. nanguna sa National Day of Mourning para sa mga biktima ng bagyo | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos Jr. nanguna sa National Day of Mourning para sa mga biktima ng bagyo

Marcos Jr. nanguna sa National Day of Mourning para sa mga biktima ng bagyo

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard
tvpatrol
Read More:
Bagyong Kristine
|
KristinePH
|
weather
|
Talisay
|
Batangas
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
National Day of Mourning
|
flood control projects
|
ayuda
|
Tagalog News
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.