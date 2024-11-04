Marcos Jr. increases allowances of foreign service employees | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos Jr. increases allowances of foreign service employees

Marcos Jr. increases allowances of foreign service employees

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
foreign service employees
|
overseas allowance
|
representation allowance
|
living quarter allowance
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.