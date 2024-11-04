Marcos Jr. handa sa imbestigasyon sa flood-control projects | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. handa sa imbestigasyon sa flood-control projects
Marcos Jr. handa sa imbestigasyon sa flood-control projects
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 04:50 PM PHT
Read More:
abs-cbn news
|
ABSNews
|
PBBM
|
baha
|
flood
|
climate change
|
Ferdinand Marcos Jr
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
bagyo
|
Bagyong Kristine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.