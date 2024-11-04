Marcos Jr. appoints Richard Anthony Fadullon as Prosecutor General | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Marcos Jr. appoints Richard Anthony Fadullon as Prosecutor General

Marcos Jr. appoints Richard Anthony Fadullon as Prosecutor General

Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Richard Anthony Fadullon
|
appointment
|
National Prosecution Service
|
Prosecutor General
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.