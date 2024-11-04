Marcos Jr. appoints Richard Anthony Fadullon as Prosecutor General | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Marcos Jr. appoints Richard Anthony Fadullon as Prosecutor General
Marcos Jr. appoints Richard Anthony Fadullon as Prosecutor General
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 04, 2024 06:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
|
Richard Anthony Fadullon
|
appointment
|
National Prosecution Service
|
Prosecutor General
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.