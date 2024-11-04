AFP opens 2024 joint exercise | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

AFP opens 2024 joint exercise

AFP opens 2024 joint exercise

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 04, 2024 01:43 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
AJEX DAGIT-PA
|
Armed Forces of the Philippines
|
AFP
|
military
|
defense
|
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.