Building condemns police raid, alleges unlawful arrests and disabling of CCTV | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Building condemns police raid, alleges unlawful arrests and disabling of CCTV

Building condemns police raid, alleges unlawful arrests and disabling of CCTV

Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Century tower
|
Raid
|
POGO
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.