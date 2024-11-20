US defense chief confirms existence of 'US Task Force Ayungin' amid West PH Sea tensions | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
US defense chief confirms existence of 'US Task Force Ayungin' amid West PH Sea tensions
US defense chief confirms existence of 'US Task Force Ayungin' amid West PH Sea tensions
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 09:46 PM PHT
Read More:
ANC
|
The World Tonight
|
Lloyd Austin
|
Gilberto Teodoro Jr.
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Ayungin Shoal
|
China
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.