US defense chief Austin bares existence of ‘US Task Force Ayungin’ amid West PH Sea tensions | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

US defense chief Austin bares existence of ‘US Task Force Ayungin’ amid West PH Sea tensions

US defense chief Austin bares existence of ‘US Task Force Ayungin’ amid West PH Sea tensions

Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
United States
|
China
|
West Philippine Sea
|
Lloyd Austin
|
US Task Force Ayungin
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.