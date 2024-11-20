House cites OVP chief of staff in contempt for undue interference in proceedings | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

House cites OVP chief of staff in contempt for undue interference in proceedings

House cites OVP chief of staff in contempt for undue interference in proceedings

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Nov 20, 2024 10:56 PM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Zuleika Lopez
|
France Castro
|
House of Representatives
|
Commission on Audit
|
Office of the Vice President
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.