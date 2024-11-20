OVP chief-of-staff confirms Duterte had her tell 4 ex-DepEd staff to quit | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
OVP chief-of-staff confirms Duterte had her tell 4 ex-DepEd staff to quit
OVP chief-of-staff confirms Duterte had her tell 4 ex-DepEd staff to quit
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 07:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Department of Education
|
Office of the Vice President
|
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.